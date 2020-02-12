|
|
|
PALFREYMAN Betty
(Née Hodgson) Betty passed away peacefully at Hazelmere Care Home, Wilmslow on
2nd February 2020, aged 97 years.
Much loved Wife of the Late Thomas (Tommy) Palfreyman, loving Mother of Elaine and
Mum-in-Law of David, treasured Grandma to Jon and Iain,
Great Grandma Betty to
Hannah and Tom, Sister to the
late Peter and Dorothy,
Sister-in-Law and Auntie.
Family cremation service at Macclesfield Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 3.20pm.
A memorial service will be held at St Mary's, Whitkirk, Leeds on Wednesday 26th February
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations to
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to George Lightfoot Funeral Services, 119 Manchester Road, Wilmslow, SK9 2JJ.
Tel: 01625 523103
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 12, 2020