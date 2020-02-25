|
|
|
Lynn BILLY Passed away peacefully on
February 22nd at home with his loving family around him,
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Maureen and a fantastic dad, grandad and great grandad
who will be deeply missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday March 3rd at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given and will be shared between St Gemma's Hospice and Wheatfields Hospice,
a plate for which will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood Hunslet, tel 2705015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2020