Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Padmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Padmore

Notice Condolences

Billy Padmore Notice
PADMORE Billy Sean
(Paddy) Tragically on January 22nd , 2020 aged 28 years and of
Allerton Bywater, formerly of Seacroft, Leeds 14.
Billy will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and many friends.
Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Otley Road, Leeds 16, on
Monday February 17th, 2020 at 1pm prior to Cremation.
Casual attire preferred and Peaked Caps if possible.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Billy will be given to MIND and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
3 Hollin Park Parade, Oakwood, LS8 3AS. Tel 2499338
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -