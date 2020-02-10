|
|
|
PADMORE Billy Sean
(Paddy) Tragically on January 22nd , 2020 aged 28 years and of
Allerton Bywater, formerly of Seacroft, Leeds 14.
Billy will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and many friends.
Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Otley Road, Leeds 16, on
Monday February 17th, 2020 at 1pm prior to Cremation.
Casual attire preferred and Peaked Caps if possible.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Billy will be given to MIND and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
3 Hollin Park Parade, Oakwood, LS8 3AS. Tel 2499338
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 10, 2020