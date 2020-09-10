|
GARNETT Bob Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family,
aged 65 years.
Loving husband of Julie, treasured step-dad of Oliver, brother of Phil and Alec, sadly missed uncle, cousin and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 17th September 2020 at Cottingley Crematorium Chapel at 11.50 am, followed by burial at Morley Cemetery, Bruntcliffe Lane.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made to Dogs Trust at the service.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Morley, Leeds,
tel;-0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020