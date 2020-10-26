|
Crossland Brenda Formerly of Beeston,
passed peacefully 16.10.20
at her Care Home in Leicestershire.
Much loved Mother and
Mother-in-Law to
Andrew, Ashley, Debbie and Lynn.
A dear sister of Derek,
Christine and Jennifer and a
Special Auntie to Beverley.
A loving grandma, aunt and good friend to many, who will be greatly missed by all.
Due to present restrictions a private service will be held in Leicestershire on 3rd November and a celebration of life will be arranged in Leeds at a later date.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
93 Church Street, Burbage,
Tel 01455 619840
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 26, 2020