DOBSON Brenda
(nee Holliday) Peacefully, after a long illness, aged 85 years.
Loving wife to the late Fred, much loved mum of Stephen, Susan, Keith and David, sister-in-law to Lorrine and the late Edith, grandma, great-grandma and mum-in-law.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, to be attended by family only.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, Lupton Avenue, Leeds, LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2498849.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 24, 2020
