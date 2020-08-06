|
|
|
Edmonds (née Drake)
Brenda Sadly passed away at home
on the 23rd July 2020, aged 88,
and residing in Kirkstall, Leeds.
Much loved wife of Randolph,
devoted mother to Catherine,
Madeleine, Ian and Stephen.
Beloved Grandma to
granddaughthers Helen and Louise, and great grandchildren Zoë and Ethan.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Stephen's Church,
Morris Lane, Kirkstall LS5 3HF,
at 1:15pm followed by interment
at Lawnswood Cemetery at 2:30pm on Thursday
13th August, 2020.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020