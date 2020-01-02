Home

Brenda Geldard Notice
GELDARD Brenda Passed away peacefully on December 14th, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey, dearly loved mum of
Barbara and Stephen,
a loving auntie, step-grandma
and step-great grandma,
also a very good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday January 8th at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations
would be appreciated for
Wheatfields Hospice.
All enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020
