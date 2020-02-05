|
|
|
Hardman Brenda Passed away peacefully in
St James' Hospital on
12th January, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved daughter of the late Clifford and Gladys Hardman,
a much loved sister, sister in law, aunt, great aunt and
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Colton Methodist Church on Wednesday 12th February at 10.45am followed by private cremation at Lawnswood.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Colton Methodist Church.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to Kayes of Halton
Tel 0113 8876220
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 5, 2020