Brenda Hargrave Notice
Hargrave Brenda Lydia Passed away in York Hospital on 29th February 2020 after a long illness, aged 82 years.
Loving wife of the late Ronnie
and a loving mother, mother in law, grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law and auntie.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary The Virgin Church, Micklefield, on Thursday
19th March at 11 am, followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation and St Mary's Church Funds
for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020
