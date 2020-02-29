Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Brenda Mower

Brenda Mower Notice
MOWER Brenda 8th February peacefully in hospital, aged 88 years, Brenda.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, dearly loved mum of Stephen and Kay,
a much loved grandma and great grandma, who will be sadly missed. Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Middleton on Thursday
5th March at 11am followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. No flowers please, donations in lieu for Huntington's Disease may be left at the service. Brenda is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121 Queen Street, Morley. Tel - 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 29, 2020
