PARKIN Brenda Peacefully on the 3rd August,
aged 83 years at
Claremont Nursing Home.
Brenda, Loved Wife to the late Walter, dearly loved Mum to Graham, Denise and Nicholas, cherished Nanna to Aiden, Laura, Jonathon, Crystal, Luke, Anthony, Anne-Marie and Aleisha, and an adored Great Grandma.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 13th August 2020 at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation, a box will be available at the service.
Due to the limited numbers allowed at the crematorium, you can also donate online if desired.
Enquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Armley, Leeds 12 -tel 0113 2310432 www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020