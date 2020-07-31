|
|
|
Prideaux Brenda
(Nee Wolstenhulme) On July 27th 2020 passed away peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice after a long illness, aged 77 years,
of Rothwell.
Dearly loved wife of the late Michael, beloved mum of Julie, Sue, Tracy and Mark, cherished nana of Heather, Sam, Laura, Elliott, Josh, Chloe and Jasmine, also a loved great nana of Noah and Vivienne.
Will be sadly missed by all
who loved her.
Private funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Enquiries to
R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 31, 2020