WARDLE Brenda Late of Leeds, aged 86,
surrounded by love at
St James's Hospital, Leeds,
October 22nd 2020.
Devoted wife of the late James,
deeply loved mother of Philip,
Rachelle and Simon,
adored Grandma of Rebecca,
Emma, Eleanor and Jacob.
Due to current restrictions
the funeral will be private.
Donations can be made to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson Funeral Services,
279 Selby Road, Halton,
Leeds, LS15 7JS.
Tel: 0113 264 5587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2020
