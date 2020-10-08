Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Carding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Carding

Notice Condolences

Brian Carding Notice
CARDING BRIAN Peacefully on the 3rd October,
aged 86 years in hospital.
Brian, sadly missed by
his loving Wife Iris,
Daughters Karen and Deborah,
Son in Law Chris and
two Grandchildren and
two Great Granddaughters.
Tired and weary you made no fuss, you tried so hard to stay with us.
God closed your eyes
and gave you rest,
for he alone knows what is best.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation,
a box will be available
at the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son
Funeral Service, Hall Lane,
Armley, Leeds 12
tel 0113 2310432
www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -