|
|
|
CARDING BRIAN Peacefully on the 3rd October,
aged 86 years in hospital.
Brian, sadly missed by
his loving Wife Iris,
Daughters Karen and Deborah,
Son in Law Chris and
two Grandchildren and
two Great Granddaughters.
Tired and weary you made no fuss, you tried so hard to stay with us.
God closed your eyes
and gave you rest,
for he alone knows what is best.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation,
a box will be available
at the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son
Funeral Service, Hall Lane,
Armley, Leeds 12
tel 0113 2310432
www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020