CLOUGH Brian John Sadly passed away in
St James Hospital on
18th October 2020 aged 74 years.
Beloved Husband to Dorothy.
Adored Dad, Granddad
& Great Granddad.
Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 6th November at 11am.
Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendants will be invite only, there will be no wake after the service. For those unfortunately not
invited to the funeral you are welcome to say goodbye to
Brian by appointment only
at the chapel of rest.
For further details please contact
Coop Funeralcare, Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2020