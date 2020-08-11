|
|
|
FIRTH Brian Victor On Friday 7th August 2020,
passed away peacefully at his home in Sherburn, following a short illness with his family by his side, aged 88 years.
The wonderful loving caring husband of Margaret for 65 years, devoted father of
Stephen and Jonathan and a loved grandad of four grandchildren
and great-grandad to
two great-grandchildren.
Brian was a True Gentleman.
A family Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 17th August at 11.00am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Brian and sent to Martin House Children's Hospice, Grove Road, Boston Spa, Wetherby, LS23 6TX.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 11, 2020