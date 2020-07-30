|
|
|
Gunby Brian Michael Passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2020 at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 86 years and formerly of Roundhay, Leeds.
Brian will be dearly missed by his family and many dear friends at Oakhaven Care Home, Leeds 8.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary, Harrogate Road, Leeds on Wednesday August 12th followed by private cremation.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 30, 2020