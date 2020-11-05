|
HOLROYD Brian Passed away in St James's Hospital Leeds, with his daughters by his side, on 24th October,
aged 60 years.
Dearly beloved father of Clare and Annmarie, a much-loved grandad of Kristopher, Harry, Oscar and Charlie, and a loving brother, uncle and great grandad.
Brian will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will take place on Thursday 12th November.
No flowers by request please,
but donations may be sent to
St Gemma's Hospice, c/o
Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
