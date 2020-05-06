|
|
|
SMITH Bryan Martin Peacefully on 1st May 2020,
in Holme House Care Home,
formerly of Dean Park Drive,
Drighlington, aged 87 years.
Bryan, loving husband of Mildred, treasured father of Garry, Tracey & the late Timothy, father-in-law to Susan & Michael and a very dear grandad to Francesca, Timothy
& Charlotte and great-grandad
to Evie & Leo.
We will miss you dearly.
A private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on 19th May.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors, 01924 472178
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 6, 2020