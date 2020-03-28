Home

Carol Crowther Notice
Crowther Carol
Passed away in St James' Hospital suddenly after a short illness,
on 21st March 2020.

Dearly loved mam of
Karen, Andrew and Ian.
Loving mother-in-law to Julie
and Jude, grandma to Simon,
Liam and Rachel, big sister to
Andrea, Barry and the late
Sandra and best friend to Les.

We would like to thank
all family and friends
for their support.
Our mam will be so sadly missed
by all who knew this amazing lady.

Forever giving and loving and
forever in our hearts.

Funeral Service will take place
at Eric Box Funeral Directors,
Dewsbury on Monday
6th April at 12.15pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to British Lung Foundation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2020
