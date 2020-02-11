|
|
|
Devine Catherine
(Theresa)
Nee Murphy Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Theresa
R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully at
St Gemma's Hospice on
31st January 2020 with her loving family by her side, aged 77 years.
Predeceased by her husband Martin, much loved mum,
mother-in-law, nanna, sister, aunt and dear friend to many.
"She will be sadly missed"
Theresa will be received into
St Anthony's Church, Beeston, Leeds 11, on the evening of
Sunday 16th February at 6pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on
Monday 17th February at 10am prior to interment in
Cottingley Hall Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in lieu can be given to St Gemma's Hospice and St Anthony's Church Funds,
for which a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds 9
Tel: 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 11, 2020