Parker Catherine
("CATH") On 17th September, peacefully at
Royal Hampton Care Home in Ponteland. Formerly of
Bramhope and Horsforth.
Widow of Ray and Roy, Mother of Stuart, beloved Grandmother of Sy, Seb, Sophie and Sam, Great- Grandmother of Edward.
Due to COVID restrictions a small funeral with close family members only will be held on 7th October at 12:30pm St Mary's Church, Stamfordham, Northumberland. Committal after at the West Road Crematorium in Newcastle upon Tyne at 13:30pm. A memorial event will be held in Leeds at a later date when COVID restrictions allow. No flowers. Donations in lieu in support of St Mary's Church, Stamfordham (https://www.justgiving.com/
UpperPontChurches) and Barnardo's (https://donate.barnardos.org.uk/ )
