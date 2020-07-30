|
|
|
Steele Catherine Died unexpectedly
at home aged 60 years on
Monday 13th of July.
Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Kevin, much cherished mother to Mia, soulmate of her fiancé Alan and beloved mother in law to Ken.
Loving eldest sister to Martin,
Gail, Karen, Marie, Michelle and Melanie and much loved auntie, sister in law and friend.
Catherine will be missed
and loved forever.
A service to celebrate
Catherine's life will take place on
Thursday 6th August 12.40pm
at Cottingley Crematorium.
Any donations to NHS Charities Together. Service enquiries
0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 30, 2020