|
|
|
Longley Cecelia Catherine On January 15th peacefully in Middleton Park Lodge Care Home, aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Eric, loving mum of Ian, David and Catherine. Mother-In-Law of Pauline, Josie and Errol, dear Grandma of Katie, Gavin, Anna, Mark and Andrew and a
Great Grandma.
Service at St Mary's Church, Beeston on Friday 14th February 2020 at 10.30am followed by cremation at 11.40am at
Cottingley Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Mothers Union.
A plate for this purpose will be provided in church.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Beeston Tel: 0113-2775268.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020