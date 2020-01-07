|
FIELDS Cecilia Ann On December 24th peacefully in hospital, aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of the late Jack,
much loved mum to James, Martin and the late Jayne, mother in law to Stephen, loving gran to Sean, Mark, Steven and the late Bethany and a dear sister to
Dorothy, Christine and the late John and Derrick.
The service will take place at
St. John's Church, Wortley on Thursday January 16th at 11.00am followed by burial at New Wortley Cemetery at 12 noon.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Any enquiries to J. Tate Funeral Directors. Tel 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020