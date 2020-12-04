Home

Maisey Christina Marion 26th November, peacefully
in St James' Hospital,
of Morley, aged 87.
Much loved mum of
Jad, Trish, Ju & Dave also
a dearly loved grandma of nine
and great grandma.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 14th of December
at 12:40, you invited to keep
Christina and her family in
your thoughts at this time.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be made to Dementia UK.
For more information please contact JW Binks Funeral Directors on 01132532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020
