Bensons Funeral Service (Beeston Park, Leeds)
3 Ring Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 1BQ
0113 276 0077
Christine Grayson

Christine Grayson Notice
Grayson Christine On 8th February, suddenly but peacefully at home in Beeston, aged 69 years.

Dearly loved Wife of Terry, much loved Mam of Andrew and Joanne, dear Mother-in-law of Lisa and adored Grandma of Lewis, Chloe and Jess. Also, dear Sister of Barbara and Wilf.
Christine will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 12.20pm. Will friends please accept this intimation.

All enquiries to
Bensons Funeral Service,
3 Ring Road, Beeston Park,
Leeds LS11 5LG Tel: 0113 2760077
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2020
