|
|
|
Knight Christine On March 22nd peacefully
at St. James's Hospital,
aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Victor,
a much loved mum of
Paula, Sharon and Paul,
a dear mother in law to Andy,
Phil and Rachel and a devoted grandma to Charlotte, Emma, Thomas, Christopher,
Emily and Evie.
Will be sadly missed
and loved by all.
A private funeral service will take place with a service of remembrance to be held at some time in the coming months.
Enquiries to Duncan Robinson
Funeral Services, Unit 2,
Kings Mill Lane, Settle BD24 9BS.
Tel 01729 825444
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2020