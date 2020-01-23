|
|
|
TURNER Christine January 17th,
peacefully at home, aged 66 years, with her loving family by her side.
Dearly loved partner of Peter.
Much loved mum of Nicola, James and Robyn. Adored grandma of Sidney and Violet.
Christine will be sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16 on
Thursday January 30th
at 10.20 am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
Colton Junior's and a plate
will be available.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, Leeds 15. Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020