Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Waterhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Waterhouse

Notice Condolences

Christine Waterhouse Notice
WATERHOUSE 22nd January, peacefully in hospital, of Pool Bank Farm, Otley,
aged 84 years, Christine.
Much loved wife of David, loved mum of Helen, Annette, Adrian and the late Paul, a dear mother in law, grandma, great grandma
and sister.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 12th February at
Our Lady & All Saints RC Church, Otley at 12.30pm followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a box will be available at church
for this purpose.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -