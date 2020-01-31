|
|
|
WATERHOUSE 22nd January, peacefully in hospital, of Pool Bank Farm, Otley,
aged 84 years, Christine.
Much loved wife of David, loved mum of Helen, Annette, Adrian and the late Paul, a dear mother in law, grandma, great grandma
and sister.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 12th February at
Our Lady & All Saints RC Church, Otley at 12.30pm followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a box will be available at church
for this purpose.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020