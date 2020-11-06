Home

WOODMANSEY Christine On October 31st 2020 passed away peacefully in St James' Hospital
aged 73 years of Kippax.
Dearly loved Wife of Terry, much loved mum of Lisa and Mike and Helen and Chris also a cherished and loved Grandma of
Daniel & Emily, Bella and Jess.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at St Mary's Church, Kippax followed
by private cremation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020
