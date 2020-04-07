|
|
|
Duffy Christopher Kevin
(Retired Scenes
of Crime Officer WYP) On Friday 20 March 2020,
passed away at home
aged 71 years.
Much loved twin brother of Josie,
loving uncle to Toni and Adam,
great uncle to Millie and Teddy,
loved cousin of Joan and Pat and good friend of Brian and Barbara.
A private cremation service
and committal will take
place at Cottingley Hall
Crematorium Chapel.
No flowers please.
A memorial service will
be held at a later date.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 7, 2020