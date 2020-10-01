Home

Christopher Wilkinson Notice
wilkinson Christopher Ian Passed away on 23rd September 2020, aged 60 years.
A much loved Son, Brother, Uncle and dear Friend to many.
He was always smiling, caring
and always put others first,
he was our lives.
Forever missed, never forgotten.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral service
will take place.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations in lieu
can be given to
The British Heart Foundation
and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road,
Leeds 9, Tel 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2020
