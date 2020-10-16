|
|
|
GRIFFIN Clara Passed away peacefully in Leeds
on the 10th October 2020,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gerald and loving mother of Gerald, Evelyn, Stephen, Catherine, Claire, Michael and David , devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 27th October at 1.30pm
at St Philip's Catholic Church Middleton, followed by a burial at Hunslet cemetery for
immediate family only.
If desired, donations in loving memory of Clara to be made to Candlelighters.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Middleton. Tel 0113 2771333.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020