Colin Mirfield

Colin Mirfield Notice
COLIN MIRFIELD On January 7th, passed away peacefully at home, aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Margaret Hannah,
a much loved dad of Margaret and Julie, a dear father-in-law of
Ken and Michael and loving grandad of Andrew and Michael.
Also a great grandad of seven.
Funeral service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday January 22nd at 10.20am. Flowers may be sent
or donations given.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis Bramley Tel 257 0542.

Good night, God bless.
Sleep tight Dad, love you always.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020
