|
|
|
WARDLE Colin Passed away peacefully
on 10th July 2020, at
St James' Hospital, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late
Chriss, loving father of David,
Peter and Samantha, a devoted
grandad to Jessica, a well loved
father-in-law to Maggie, Liz and
Mitch and beloved brother of
Alan, Susan, Carol, Paul, Rod and
the late Barry and Keith,
who will be dearly missed.
Funeral service will take place at
Hughes Funeral Services Chapel
on Friday 31st July at 12:15pm
followed by private cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations
will be forwarded to the
Royal British Legion.
A private service now for
close family, but there will be
a celebration of Colin's life
in safer times.
May he Rest in Peace.
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, LS9.
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2020