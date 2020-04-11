|
|
|
Grogan It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Colleen Bridget Grogan
(nee Taylor).
She died peacefully on
Saturday 4th April, aged 87 years. She was the wife of the late Dennis and leaves behind daughters Leigh and Debra, 4 Grandchildren and
5 Great Grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church later in the year. We would like to thank all staff at the LGI and Grace Homecare who looked after her during the last year.
Special thanks goes to
her neighbour John.
All enquiries to Co op Funeralcare, Headingley, 0113 2242443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 11, 2020