Connie Deighton

Connie Deighton Notice
DEIGHTON Connie Peacefully at Seacroft Grange Care Village on Sunday 5th January, Connie aged 96 years.
Loving and caring wife of the
late George and much loved
mum of Nancy.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only but donations in Connie's memory will be gratefully received by
The Salvation Army.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk.
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020
