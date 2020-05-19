|
COLBY Constance
(née Hamilton) Passed away peacefully
on 12th May 2020
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, loving mum to John and Joan, devoted grannie and great-grannie.
Funeral service to be held in Kidderminster. Enquiries to
Edwin Harris & Sons Ltd,
1 Crane Street, Kidderminster DY11 6XT Tel 01562 822 625.
Memorial service to be held at
St Michael & All Angels Church, Headingley, Leeds.
Enquiries for the memorial
service to the family.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 19, 2020