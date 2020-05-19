Home

COLBY Constance
(née Hamilton) Passed away peacefully
on 12th May 2020
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, loving mum to John and Joan, devoted grannie and great-grannie.
Funeral service to be held in Kidderminster. Enquiries to
Edwin Harris & Sons Ltd,
1 Crane Street, Kidderminster DY11 6XT Tel 01562 822 625.
Memorial service to be held at
St Michael & All Angels Church, Headingley, Leeds.
Enquiries for the memorial
service to the family.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 19, 2020
