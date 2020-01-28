|
|
|
DAVISON Constance
(Nee Mott)
Also Known as
Connie Winters Peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital on the
4th January 2020, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth,
special mum of Robert &
Mum in law of Anne.
Much loved grandma of Joanna, Stefanie, Frances and John.
Great grandma of Niaimi and Luca.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
on Tuesday 4th February
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
A collection plate will be made available at the service
for donations in
memory of Constance.
Friends please accept intimation.
All Enquiries
Premier Funeral Services,
10b Middleton Park Circus,
Leeds, LS10 4LU
Tel: 0113 426 4682
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020