Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Davison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Davison

Notice Condolences

Constance Davison Notice
DAVISON Constance
(Nee Mott)
Also Known as
Connie Winters Peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital on the
4th January 2020, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth,
special mum of Robert &
Mum in law of Anne.
Much loved grandma of Joanna, Stefanie, Frances and John.
Great grandma of Niaimi and Luca.

The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
on Tuesday 4th February
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
A collection plate will be made available at the service
for donations in
memory of Constance.
Friends please accept intimation.

All Enquiries
Premier Funeral Services,
10b Middleton Park Circus,
Leeds, LS10 4LU
Tel: 0113 426 4682
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -