WAILES CYRIL Of Methley, died March 12th 2020, aged 92 years. Lifelong employee and latterly Works Manager at Joseph Rhodes Engineering Works, Wakefield, also member of Pontefract Golf Club for many years. Loved uncle of Gillian and Mark and very dear friend of Barbara. Well respected by all his family and neighbours. Service and committal to take place at St. Oswald's Church on Monday, March 30th at
12.00 noon. Will friends please accept this intimation.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu please, for Macmillan Nurses, a Charity close to Cyril's heart. Friends attending the service are invited to The Boundary House afterwards. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 01977 552265.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020
