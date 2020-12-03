|
|
|
WILSON Dave Peacefully in Hospital on November 27th 2020 following a short illness, aged 80 years of Kippax and formerly of Whitkirk and Osmondthorpe.
Much loved and loving Dad to Steven, Janette and Julie.
Treasured Grandad of Kyle, Joshua, Jack, Leah, Olivia Mae, Zach, Francesca and Freddie and Great Grandad of Ava Rose.
Cortege will leave
from Dave's Home
on Tuesday December 8th, 2020 at 10am for Private Service at
Hughes Funeral Services
(Service Chapel) at 180 York Road,
Leeds 9 at 10.45am.
Following the Service, the cortege will leave the Chapel of Rest at York Road going via York Road, Selby Road going down Leeds Road, Kippax and passing the Moorgate Public House and then past Dave's home on route to Kippax Cemetery for interment
at 12 Noon.
Due to the current restrictions in place no more that thirty people are permitted to attend the Service at the Chapel
or the Cemetery.
Inquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2020