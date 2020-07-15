|
BROWN David Passed away peacefully at home
on Monday 6th July, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
Dorothy, loving father of
Wayne, Darin, Glenn and Michaela
and a much loved grandad
and great grandad.
David will be received into
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
where a private service will be
held, followed by a cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for St. Gemma's Hospice
please, sent c/o Fisher Funerals,
4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Many thanks to the nurses and
carers who looked after David.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 15, 2020