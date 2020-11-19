|
|
|
DEEMING David Keith 10th November 2020
At home, peacefully after
a long illness, aged 80.
Loving husband of Jean and father of Charlotte, Amy and James.
Much adored Grandad to Dylan, Dominic, Joseph, Georgia, Isla
and Arlo, father-in-Law to
Dan, Tony and Kirstie.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday 30th November
at 10:10 am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made to
The Cave Rescue Organisation.
All enquiries to
Kettleys Funeral Service
0113 250 3716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2020