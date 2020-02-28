|
|
|
FIELDING David Formerly of Meanwood.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 9th February 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Vera,
loving dad of David and Michael,
a dear father-in-law of Jayne and Susan, a much loved grandad
of Sam and Britt.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's Church, Garforth on Monday 9th March at 10.30am, prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Kayes of Halton,
tel. 0113 8876220
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020