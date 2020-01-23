Home

HAILS David Keith
"Dave" Passed away on
6th January, 2020.
Loving husband of Joyce,
much loved Dad of Carolyn, Phil and daughter-in-law Rachel.
Loved Grandad of Sam, Tom and Lara. Also dear brother and uncle. A Service of Celebration will take place at Cookridge Methodist Church on Monday 3rd February at 11.30 am followed by the Committal at Rawdon Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Association and Cookridge Methodist Church.
All enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020
