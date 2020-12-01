Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Keedy-Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Keedy-Fox

Notice Condolences

David Keedy-Fox Notice
KEEDY-FOX David Suddenly on 20th November 2020, David aged 65 years.

Loving Husband of
Karen Keedy-Fox, a much loved Dad of Adam, Kelly, Matthew, Charlotte and Toni and beloved Grandad of James and Hollie.

A private family funeral
service will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium, on Monday 14th December at 11.50am.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for
The Alzheimer's Society.

All enquiries to
Leeds Independent Funeral Service.
Tel 0113 487 7505.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -