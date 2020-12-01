|
|
|
KEEDY-FOX David Suddenly on 20th November 2020, David aged 65 years.
Loving Husband of
Karen Keedy-Fox, a much loved Dad of Adam, Kelly, Matthew, Charlotte and Toni and beloved Grandad of James and Hollie.
A private family funeral
service will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium, on Monday 14th December at 11.50am.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Leeds Independent Funeral Service.
Tel 0113 487 7505.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 1, 2020