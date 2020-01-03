|
|
|
David King On December 23rd,
peacefully in Wheatfields Hospice,
aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of the late June, dearly loved dad of Sue, Deborah and Paula and a much loved
father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall crematorium on Wednesday January 8th at 11.40am.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only but donations are welcome for Wheatfields Hospice and a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Tate Funeral Directors, tel 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020